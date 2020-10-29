Services for James Walter Rice Jr., 61, of Temple will be held at a later date.
Mr. Rice died Wednesday, Oct. 28, at a local hospital.
He was born July 19, 1959, in Houston to Cecilia Catherine Gabriel and James Walter Rice Sr. He was a longtime resident of the Temple area. He was a Christian. He was an owner/operator truck driver, and also owned a lawnmower and small engine repair service in Gatesville.
Survivors include a son, Timothy James Rice; a daughter, Kimberly Revell; a sister, Judy Dick; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.