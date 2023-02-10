BELTON — Services for Brady Ray Daggs, 38, of Temple will be at a later date.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
BELTON — Services for Brady Ray Daggs, 38, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mr. Daggs died Wednesday, Feb. 8, at his residence.
He was born July 21, 1984, to Jimmy and Louise Daggs in Temple. He attended Belton New Tech High School @Waskow in Belton. He worked in HVAC for most of his life.
Survivors include his father and mother of Salado; and three brothers, Brenden Daggs and Wyatt Daggs, both of Salado; and Nickolas Daggs of Missouri.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.