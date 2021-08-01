Services for Kenneth Eugene Rodgers, 95, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Clarence Mounce and Rachel Potter officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Rodgers died Saturday, July 31, in a Temple living center.
He was born June 25, 1926, in St. Louis to Lewis and Mary Eck Rodgers. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. He married Doris Flint on Oct. 2, 1954, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 19, 2016. He moved to Temple in 1982. He was in the feed business in Illinois, and owned and operated Ken Rodgers Feed Service Inc. in Temple. He also operated Sage Computer in Temple. He was a non-denominational Christian.
Survivors include a son, Dale Rodgers of Stockdale; two daughters, Donna Klepzig of Hutto and Marilyn Vickers of Waco; a brother, Wayne Rodgers of St. Charles, Mo.; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.