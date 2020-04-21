CROSBY — Services for Quinda Faye Davis Johnson, 80, of Huffman and formerly of Belton will be at a later date.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
The body was cremated.
Mrs. Johnson died Tuesday, April 14.
She was born Dec. 19, 1939, in Many, La., to Lester C. Davis and Maude Ola Eason. She married James Ray Johnson on Aug. 21, 1959, in Belton. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include three sons, Danny Ray Johnson of Belton, Charles David Johnson of Rogers and Ronnie Leroy Johnson of Beaumont; three daughters, Sharon Kimberlain of Beaumont, Angela Michelle Johnson of Huffman and Sue Ann Johnson of Bastrop; 19 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Chapel of the Pines Crematory in Crosby is in charge of arrangements.