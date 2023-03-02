No services are planned for Gloria Hlebasko, 90, of Harker Heights.
Mrs. Hlebasko died Tuesday, Feb. 28, at her residence.
She was born March 9, 1932, to Raymond Harold Burson and Sedonnie Lee Schapper in San Antonio.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fritz Hlebasko; two sons, Chris Hlebasko, and Albert Hlebasko; a grandchild; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include four sons, Mike Hlebasko, Steve Hlebasko, Paul Hlebasko, and Joe Hlebasko; two daughters, Theresa Yandell, and Cynthia Bucheger; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.