Glenda Daniels Goolsby, 79, of Temple died Thursday, Aug. 20, at her residence.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple with the Rev. Gary Anthony officiating.
She was born July 31, 1941, to Buster and Irene Daniels of Newton. She graduated from Newton High School and Hillcrest Baptist Hospital School of Nursing. She married Joe Grady Goolsby in 1964. She retired from Central Texas Veterans Healthcare systems and was also employed by King’s Daughters Hospital and Baylor Scott & White. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Larry Goolsby of Austin; a daughter, Dr. Joanna Scott of Temple; a sister. Wanda Smith; and six grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to any charity or First Baptist Church, Temple, building fund or choir fund.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.