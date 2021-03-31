Services for Christie Lea Dotson Freeman, 55, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral-Home in Temple.
Mrs. Freeman died Tuesday, March 30, at her residence.
She was born March 14, 1966, in Nashville, Tenn., to James Mikkelson and Linda Ray Dotson. She grew up in Texas and Minnesota and had lived in Texas the past 13 years. She married James Freeman on Sept. 7, 2002, in Champlin, Minn.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include her husband of Temple, two daughters, Ashley Freeman of Temple and Holly Nelson of Minnesota; two sons, James Freeman and Mic-Ryan Freeman both of Minnesota; and 12 grandchildren.