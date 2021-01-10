BELTON — Services for Ronald “Ronnie” Hosch, 67, of Salado will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in Rest Haven Cemetery in Belton with the Rev. Mike Baggerly officiating.
Mr. Hosch died Wednesday, Jan. 6.
He was born July 2, 1953, in Belton to Frank and Rena May Powell Hosch. He married Linda Sobotka on May 19, 1995, in Belton. He worked for Wilsonart.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Jereme Hosch, Jason Hosch and Justin Hosch; two stepsons, Thomas Goodwin and Troy Goodwin; four brothers, Roy Hosch, Sammie Hosch, Gary Hosch and Ricky Hosch; and seven grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society; the Bell County Youth Fair Scholarship fund; or any charity.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.