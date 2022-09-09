ROCKDALE — Services for Joy Dell Hurt Reagan, 86, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
ROCKDALE — Services for Joy Dell Hurt Reagan, 86, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Reagan died Monday, Sept. 5, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Feb. 3, 1936, in DeKalb to George W. and Mollie Maxey Hurt. She graduated from DeKalb High School in 1953 and attended Tyler Junior College. She later studied at Lamar Tech in Beaumont. She married Harold E. Reagan on March 4, 1955. He worked as a realtor for Century 21 in Pittsburgh and Pud Owens Real Estate in Rockdale. She also co-owned and operated a flower shop and gift shop in Rockdale with her daughter. She was a member of the Linwood Acres Garden Club, the Reading Club, and Rockdale Country Club, where she served as president. She also served as an adult leader for Girl Scouts, Campfire Girls and Cub Scouts in Pennsylvania and Texas. She was a member of Murray Street Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by a son, Larry Reagan.
Survivors include her husband, Hal Reagan of Rockdale; two daughters, Cheryl Lynn Jones and Cynthia Ann Cates, both of Rockdale; a son, Phillip Craig Reagan of Brenham; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Rockdale Rotary, P.O. Box 294, Rockdale, TX 76567; or to Murray Street Church of Christ, 1301 Murray Ave., Rockdale, TX 76567.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.