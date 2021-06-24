MATHIS — Services for Madeline Lee Short, 82, of Temple will be after regular services Sunday at New Providence Primitive Baptist Church in Maysfield, near Cameron.
Mrs. Short died Monday, May 17.
Burial was in Memory Park Cemetery in Victoria.
She was born Feb. 7, 1939, to Grady and Madie Sandford Lee in Shreveport, La. The family later moved to Victoria. She graduated from Patti Welder High School. She married Tommy Short in 1957. She was a member of Valley Spring Primitive Baptist Church. After moving to Arizona, she was a member of Phoenix Primitive Baptist Church. She became an in-home caretaker during the early 1980s, then became a real estate agent in Tucson. She was a member and past president of the Arizona Romance Writers Association. She moved to Texas in the late 1990s, and had lived in Temple for the last 20 years, where she was a member of New Providence Primitive Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two daughters, Tammy York-Stephens of Tucson and Tara Lee Salyer of Orange Grove; a son, Theron Short of Sacramento, Calif.; a sister, Juanita McLean of Temple; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to New Providence Primitive Baptist Church, in care of Gene Ford, treasurer, 1474 FM 979, Cameron, TX 76520, or any charity.
Dobie Funeral Home of Mathis is in charge of arrangements.