Services for Nathaniel Adams Jr., 69, of Temple are pending with Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.
Mr. Adams died Sunday, Dec. 26.
Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: December 28, 2021 @ 11:34 pm
