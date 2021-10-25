CAMERON — Services for Joseph Daniel Browder Jr., 90, of Lexington will be at a later date.
Mr. Browder died Sunday, Oct. 24, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 1, 1931, in Houston to Augusta Carolyn Carstens and Joseph Daniel Browder Sr. He married Pamela Kay Green Browder.
Survivors include his wife of Lexington; a daughter, Jody; five sons, Alan, James, Kent, Jon and Thomas; a sister, Mary; a brother, Bill; and 10 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Allumine Hospice, 4030 State Highway 6 South, Ste 101, College Station, TX 77845, or any charity.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.