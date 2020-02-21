ROCKDALE — Services for Edna Jean Lewis, 70, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Monday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. E.M. “Mike” Thrash officiating.
Burial will be in Milano Cemetery.
Mrs. Lewis died Wednesday, Feb. 19, at her residence.
She was born June 16, 1949, in Milano to James “Tom” and Margie Nell Parker Hutto. She married Emmett Lewis on Feb. 10, 1967, in Milano. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband; three sons, Scott Lewis of Rockdale, Emmett Lewis Jr. of Milano and Mark Lewis of Canton; a brother, James Hutto of Milano; a sister, Shirley Norwicki of Brenham; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 12:30-2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.