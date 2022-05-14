Services for George Sidney Kacir, 92, of Temple will be held in private at a later date.
Mr. Kacir died Wednesday, May 11.
He was born April 21, 1930, in Temple to August and Bettie Marie Leshikar Kacir. He married Dorothy May Wood on June 10, 1955, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He served as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force and as a combat operation’s officer for Air Task Force 13, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. He was a veteran of the Korean War. He was an attorney for more than 60 years and judge for the city of Temple for 31 years. He was also a rancher and pecan producer. He attended the University of Texas at Austin and received bachelor of business administration, master of business administration, and Juris Doctor degrees. He served as a legal advisor for SPJST, Farmers Mutual Protective Association (RVOS), and the Czech Education Foundation of Texas. He served as a director of the Bell Milam Land and Water Rights Association; past president of the Bell Lampasas Mills Bar Association; president of SPJST Lodge No. 87; and as secretary for the Temple Farm & Ranch Club. He also served as the attorney for the city of Troy and as a volunteer at Gentiva Hospice. He was a Mason.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Donna Waskow and Linda Hopper; a son, Dan Kacir; and four grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the George Bradley Hopper Special Needs Trust, c/o Linda Hopper, 3302 Elm Drive, Temple, TX 76502; or to Heights Baptist Church, 1220 S. 49th St., Temple, TX 76504.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.