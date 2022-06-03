Catherine R
Beimer
On Tuesday, March 31st, Catherine heard the words she had longed to hear, “My good and faithful servant well done”. She departed this world for heavenly glory, just four days short of her 103rd Birthday.
A lifelong resident of Temple, she was born to Robert “Scotty” Campbell and Minnie Ruecker Robertson on June 4th, 1919. She attended Reagan Elementary and graduated Temple High School in 1936. Catherine went on to receive a teaching degree from Southwest Texas State Teachers College and taught locally for several years in a one room school house.
Catherine married Frank L. Beimer in 1942 and had two sons, Michael Scott Beimer and Robert “Bob” Beimer. After WWII, she began working under Head Nurse, Laura Cole, at Scott & White Hospital. In 1947 she and her husband opened Beimer’s Jewelry in downtown Temple. As Temple grew, they relocated their store from downtown to South 31st Street, in what is now Precious Memories Florist. Beimer’s Jewelry became one of the most reputable jewelers and fine gift stores in the area, proudly serving Temple Residents and Brides for over 40 years before closing in the early 1990s.
When most of her friends were retiring, Catherine’s passion for helping others became her new life’s work. She was deeply involved in rearing her grandchildren and caring for others. Catherine took great pleasure in helping those in need and when her own grandchildren got older she found fulfilment babysitting two wonderful young girls who would become like her own and caring for elderly friends in their golden years. Her passion for helping others lead her to also join the Yellow Birds Auxiliary at Scott and White Memorial Hospital where she worked in the ICU waiting room for many years. When she began receiving Meals on Wheels from Grace Presbyterian Church she quickly became a desert cook for them too, because she never wanted to stop giving to others. Catherine’s earthly life was spent in service to others, embodying the scripture that “Greater love hath no man than this,that he lay his life down for a friend.”
Catherine is proceeded in death by her parents Scotty and Minnie, Brothers Gus and Robert, Sister Marie, Husband Frank and Son Bob. She is survived by her son Mike Beimer and his wife Kathi of Quanah Texas, Grandchildren Jaima Ferguson and her husband Michael of Temple, Marla Beimer of Temple, Ryan Beimer and his wife Amber of Temple, Scott Beimer and his wife Megan of North Bend, WA, and Russel Beimer and his wife Erica of Temple. She is also survived by 8 Great Grandchildren Caleb, Bryce, and Grant Ferguson of Temple, Reece Caden and Bailey Blair Beimer of Temple, CC and Leo Beimer of North Bend, WA, and Paisleigh Beimer soon to be of Temple, as well as numerous friends and family.
In lieu of flowers Catherine has requested contributions be made to Meals on Wheels at Grace Presbyterian Church of Temple or the charity of your choice in her name.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Scanio- Harper Funeral Home on Friday, June 3rd, at 1pm.
