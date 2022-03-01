Edmond Jerry Kelarek
Edmond Jerry Kelarek, 91, passed away peacefully February 25, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He will be greatly missed by all.
Edmond was known for his love of family, especially his two granddaughters, Hannah and Sarah Kate. He loved to cook BBQ ribs. Many meals were cooked on his “pit” at the lake on his barge and in his backyard by the pool. Edmond had the most generous spirit. He always gave to others, never expecting anything in return. In retirement Edmond and Evelyn enjoyed cruising to Alaska and the Caribbean, casinos, and watching any events Hannah and Sarah Kate were involved in.
Edmond was born on December 31, 1930 in Seaton, Texas, to John and Angeline Andel Kelarek. He attended school in Seaton. He was a veteran and served in the Korean War. He was owner and operator of the Specialty Muffler Shop for 38 years. Anyone who ever visited his muffler shop knew how meticulous he was about his shop. It was so clean that you could eat off the floor. After retirement, he worked for Smetana Construction for 3 years.
Edmond was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church. He was a third and fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus #3444. He was a member of SPJST Lodge #47.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Evelyn Smetana Kelarek; three sons, Kenny Kelarek and his wife, Jennifer of Salado, Kevin Kelarek of Temple and Kelly Kelarek of Temple; and two granddaughters, Hannah Kelarek of Deer Park and Sarah Kate Kelarek of Salado.
Services will be held on Tuesday, March 1, at 10:00 AM at St. Luke Catholic Church. Visitation was Monday, February 28 from 6:00 - 8:00 with the rosary beginning at 7:30 PM at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home
