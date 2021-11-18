BELTON — Services for Jeffrey Armold, 56, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with the Rev. Richard Hammonds officiating.
The body will be cremated.
Mr. Armold died Monday, Nov. 15, at a local hospital.
He was born Jan. 19, 1965, in Temple to William and Willie Armold. He worked as a plumber. He attended Stillhouse Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Kim Armold of Belton; seven sons, Jeffrey Armold Jr., Timothy Armold, William Armold, Matthew Armold, Justin Armold, Chad Ingle and Ricky Ingle, all of Belton; a daughter, Brittany Ingle of Belton; two sisters, Rene McSwain of Florida and Margarete Armold of Temple; and 24 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.