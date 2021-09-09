ROCKDALE — Services for Charlesetta Webb, 71, of Rockdale will be will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Mrs. Webb died Saturday, Sept. 4, at her residence.
She was born June 21, 1950, in the Jonah community in Williamson County to Robert B. and Charlene Lucille Hart Powell Sr. She worked as a cook at Luby’s Cafeteria. She had lived in Rockdale since 1973.
Survivors include a son, James L. Webb of Rockdale; two daughters, Shellavon Webb of Houston and Rachelle Burns of Rockdale; 10 sisters, Lillian Fowler, Gwendolyn Smith, Netti Roland, Brenda Ridyolph, Eddie Mae Powell, Viola Harris, and Jacqueline Powell all of Corpus Christi, Patricia Kyser and Versie Powell of Lafayette, La., and Eula Ware of Dayton, Ohio; three brothers, Arthur L. “Jabo” Powell, Andrew “Buddy” Powell and Kenneth Powell all of Corpus Christi; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.