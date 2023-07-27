No services are planned for Boie “Bruce” Hillis Sr., 75, of Temple.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
No services are planned for Boie “Bruce” Hillis Sr., 75, of Temple.
Mr. Hillis died Friday, July 21, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 26, 1948, in Akron, Ohio, to Irene Hodges and William Thomas Hillis. He graduated from high school in Springfield, Ohio. He was drafted to serve in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He moved to the Temple area in 1971 after his discharge from the Army at Fort Hood. He owned and operated Temple Car Care for 45 years.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Gretchen Hillis.
Survivors include two sons, Bruce Hillis Jr. of Temple and Russell Hillis of Troy; a sister, Roberta Lowe; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.