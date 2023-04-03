Services for Lisa Gay Godwin, 64, of Rogers will be 10 a.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Billy Ray Crow officiating.
Burial will be in Rogers Cemetery.
Ms. Godwin died Saturday, April 1.
She was born Sept. 2, 1948, in Houston to Donald and Nancy Gay Furlow Godwin. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1977. She attended Temple College and Blinn College. She moved to Montgomery and worked for ranches and for several veterinarians, mainly taking care of horses. She moved back to Rogers in 2015.
Survivors include her mother of Rogers; and a brother, Paul Godwin of Rogers.
Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. today at the funeral home.