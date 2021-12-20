ROCKDALE — Services for Vernon R. Ferguson, 84, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. today in the Harmony Cemetery near Rockdale.
Mr. Ferguson died Thursday, Dec. 16, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 27, 1937, in Terryville, Ky., to Walter and Cora Bell Ferguson. He had lived in the Rockdale area for the past 40 years, moving there from Tennessee. He married Reba Leonard in 1969 in Las Vegas. He retired in 1990 from H.B. Zachary as a welder. He was a member of the Wave Runners CB Club and a Ham radio operator.
Survivors include his wife of Rockdale; two sons, Edin Ferguson of Taylor and Elwin Ferguson of Cypress; two brothers, Jackie “JD” Ferguson of Round Rock and David Allen Ferguson of Florida; two sisters, Avonell Sparks of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Judy Anderson of Nashville, Tenn.; and four grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to any charity.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home of Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.