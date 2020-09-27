Services for Daniel Craig “Danny” Kroos, 63, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Kroos died Saturday, Sept. 19, at his residence.
He was born April 15, 1957, in Downey, Calif., to Jesse and Johanna Romyn Kroos. He married Lilias Eaglesham in January 1983 in Las Vegas. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two daughters, Johanna Young of Little River-Academy and Victoria Kroos of Temple; a sister, Diane Dee of Arizona; and two grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.