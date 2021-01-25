BELTON — Services for Aaron Ben Allman, 99, of Moffat will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Tim Marrow officiating.
Burial will be in Moffat Cemetery.
Mr. Allman died Friday, Jan. 22.
He was born Dec. 3, 1921, in Taylor to David Jackson and Dessie Irene Allman. He graduated from Academy High School. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He worked for Oscar Meyer in Madison, Wis. He was president of the Moffat Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of the local chapters of the VFW and American Legion. He also was a member of First Baptist Church of Moffat.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Leone Allman.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret Allman; two sons, David Allman and Ronnie Keeton; two daughters, Mary Thomas and Karen Keeton; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.