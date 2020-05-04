Services for Gordon Warren Robertson, 69, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Robertson died Tuesday, April 28, in Temple.
He was born June 14, 1950, in Bakersfield, Calif. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California and Sam Houston State University. He received a master’s degree from the University of Arizona. He married Emily on Jan. 18, 1988, in Augusta, Ga. He worked for Baylor Scott & White and McLane Children’s Hospital. He was a member of the Vineyard Christian Fellowship of Temple.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Sarah Elizabeth Foster and Laura Emily Holmen; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.