BELTON — Services for Carlos Antonio Guzman, 37, of Rogers will be 10 a.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Mike Baggerly officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Guzman died Nov. 7 in Kansas.
He was born Aug. 14, 1983, in Queretaro, Mexico, to Frumencio and Maria Ruiz Guzman. He attended Killeen Ellison and Killeen Shoemaker High School. He married Jessica Anchando on March 28, 2008, in Temple. He worked for P&S Masonry and MW Builders.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Enrique Guzman; his parents; and four sisters, Nancy Guzman, Laura Villegas, Jessica Guzman and Rosa Guzman.