Georgie Pricer Vasek White, 91, of Temple died Saturday, June 24, at a local hospital.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Seaton Cemetery.
Mrs. White was born Aug. 24, 1931, in Little River to Martin and Martha Marks Pricer. She attended Academy ISD schools and graduated from Academy High School. She worked as a teacher’s aide at Reagan Elementary in Temple ISD for 25 years. She was a member of Crossroads Church, formerly Temple Brethren Church, in Temple where she was a Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible School volunteer, member of the Christian Sisters, Primetimers and numerous quilting groups.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Albert Vasek and Vernon White.
Survivors include two sons, Larry Vasek and Gary Vasek; a daughter, Peggy Vasek Hejl; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Baylor Scott & White Hospice, Wilson Valley Cemetery Association or Seaton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.