Services for Lela Kindred Etheridge, 79, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Wayne Lott officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mrs. Etheridge died Friday, Jan. 22, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 21, 1941, in Pendleton to Alice Kindred Pleasant. She graduated from Wilson White High School in Rosebud. She was a member of Grant Chapel Baptist Church in Troy. She married Donald Etheridge on Jan. 16, 1961. She worked as a nurse’s aide at Scott & White Memorial Hospital in Temple.
She was preceded in death by a son, Joel Kindred.
Survivors include two sons, Bruce Etheridge of San Antonio and Lionel “Tiny” Etheridge of Temple; three brothers, C.D. Franklin and LeRoy Franklin, both of Fort Worth and Roger Kindred of Hewitt; three sisters, Opal Taylor of Kemper, Alice Faye Grays of Fort Worth and Ola Bell Kindred of Temple; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.