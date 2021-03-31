CAMERON — James Clarence Wheeler Sr., 82, of Lexington and formerly of Cameron died Wednesday, March 31, at his residence.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
A Masonic service will be in Walkers Creek Cemetery in Cameron.
He was born Nov.1, 1938, in Three Rivers to Robert Leroy and Mildred Alpha Baskin Wheeler. He married Beverley Rice and she preceded him in death in 2010. He was a specialist with AT&T. He was a member and past-Master of the Park Place Lodge No. 1172 AF&AM and a member and past-Master of San Andres Lodge No. 170 AF&AM in Cameron. He was a past member of the Cameron Lions Club.
Survivors include a son. James C. Wheeler of Brenham; three daughters, Toni Wheeler Gabriel of Lexington, Mandy Wheeler of Pflugerville and Peggy Wheeler Lanford of Washington; two sisters, Modine Fincher of Cameron and Rita Faye Buff of Katy; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Brenham State School V.S., P.O. Box 161, Brenham,TX 77833 or the Walkers Creek Cemetery Association
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.