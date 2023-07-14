Services for Jim Tranum, 81, of Troy will be 11 a.m Monday at Troy United Methodist Church, followed by a church reception.
Private burial will be at 2 p.m.
Mr. Tranum died Thursday, July 6, at his residence.
He Tranum was born May 16, 1942, in Memphis, Tenn., to Clark Samuel and Tava Clark Tranum. He owned and operated Tranum Auto Group in Temple.
Survivors include his wife, Eva Marie Tranum; three daughters, Christina Marie Trammell of Fayetteville, Ark., Anna Marie Kessler of Temple and Lisa Marie Wiggins of Flower Mound; a sister, Mary Alice Taylor of Destin, Fla.; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.