Services for Darlene Bunte, 78, of Troy will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Troy with Mike McMurtry and Will Donaldson officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Bunte died Saturday, Aug. 12, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 2, 1944, in Temple to Marvin L. and Wilma Elizabeth Smith Flinn. She graduated from Troy High School in 1963. She was a homemaker, and worked as a desk clerk at Scott & White Memorial Hospital. She married Ernest Bunte on April 27, 1985. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Troy. She lived in the Bottoms community and Troy all of her life.
Survivors include her husband of Troy; three daughters, Cheryl Drummond of Temple, Andrea Durbin of Troy and Robin Maddux of Morgan’s Point Resort; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Troy, or to the Troy Volunteer Fire Department.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.