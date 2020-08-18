Services for Carol Barnes McDonald, 72, of Temple will be 9 a.m. Friday in Elm Grove Cemetery in Mabank with Tom Robbins officiating.
Ms. McDonald died Monday, Aug. 17, at her residence.
She was born May 7, 1948, in Mabank to John Oliver and Allegra Gibbs Barnes. She moved to Temple from Midland in 1986. She was a special education teacher in the Temple Independent School District, and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Temple.
Survivors include two sons, Shelton McDonald of Houston and Justin McDonald of Dallas; a sister, Kay Barnes Allen of Austin; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.