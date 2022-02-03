BELTON — No local services are planned for Claudette Joy Shackelford Walker, 82, of Belton and formerly of Dilley and El Campo.
Burial will be on Sunday in Garden of Memories Cemetery in El Campo.
Mrs. Walker died Monday, Jan. 31, in Belton.
She was born Nov. 22, 1939, in El Campo to Claude James and Ada Lorine Goodwin Shackelford. She was raised in El Campo and graduated from El Campo High School in 1958. She graduated from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 1962. She married Roy Lee Walker in 1968. She worked as a teacher in Texas schools.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2003.
Survivors include four children, Rebecca Briggs of Houston, Dana Luce of Belton, Daniel Walker of San Antonio and Randy Walker of Snook; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.