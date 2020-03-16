BELTON — Services for Horace Gene “Pete” Wayland, 83, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Wayland died Saturday, Feb. 29, in San Antonio.
He was born March 29, 1936, in Belton to William Farley Jr. and Aliene Louise Watson Wayland. He graduated from Belton High School in 1954. He attended the University of Texas at Austin and San Antonio College. He received a bachelor’s degree from Trinity University. He received a master’s degree from Our Lady of the Lake College. He married Randi Myers Wayland on Oct. 12, 1957, in San Antonio. He was a teacher and counselor for the San Antonio Independent School District.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Terry Lynn Wayland of Overton; and a sister, Sidney Sinclair Lee of Boerne.
Memorials may be made to the Belton High School Scholarship Fund.