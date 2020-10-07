Services for Aurelia Galvan Torres, 83, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Ms. Torres died Tuesday, Sept. 29, at a local hospital.
She was born June 16, 1937, in Temple to Antonio Galvan and Ramona Matamoros. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by a son, David Torres.
Survivors include a son, Armando; three daughters, Gloria, Ramona and Alice; a sister, Rosemary Lara; 14 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home; a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.