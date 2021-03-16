Services for Catherine Lucille Myers Porubsky, 87, will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Don Lentz officiating.
Burial will be in Seaton Cemetery.
She died Saturday, March 13.
She was born April 1, 1933, in Hamilton to Cecil and Velma Carroll Myers. She graduated from Bruceville-Eddy High School and Draughon’s Business School. She worked for Elm Creek Watershed Authority.
Survivors include four children, Dale Porubsky of Troy, and Judy Porubsky, David Porubsky and Danny Porubsky, all of Temple; a sister, Barbara McWhirter of Thorndale; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.