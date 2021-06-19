CAMERON — Services for Judy Lynn Eisfeldt, 62, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Monday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Eisfeldt died Thursday, June 17, at a Clear Lake hospital.
She was born Aug. 11, 1958, in Wurzburg, Germany, to Edward Willis and Inge Anna Neeley. She married John Eisfeldt on July 21, 1984. She was a child care director.
Survivors include her husband of Cameron; a son, Christopher Ray Eisfeldt of Cameron; two brothers, Edward Neeley of Rogers and James Neeley of Belton; two sisters, Lore Schaff of Germany and Anita Rogers of League City; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.