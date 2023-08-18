Vinson E.
Brown, Jr.,
Vinson E. Brown, Jr., age 83, of Temple, died on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at a Temple Hospital. He was born on December 7, 1939 in Temple, Texas the son of Vinson E. Brown, Sr. and Josie Ann Brown.
Vinson graduated from Temple High School, class of 1958. Following graduation he attended Temple Junior College before starting a 42 year career in the newspaper business as production manager over composing at The Temple Daily Telegram. In 1975 Vinson married the love of his life Hallie Ann Ward. They had celebrated 48 years of marriage in March.
Vinson was a Christian who loved the Lord and was a member of Meadow Oaks Baptist Church where he was baptized. In his later years, he attended Temple Bible Church and Dyess Grove Baptist Church. Vinson was an avid traveler around the U.S. and loved taking Ann, his children, and his grandchildren on adventures. He also enjoyed playing golf. Vinson was blessed to receive two pairs of wings. His pilot’s license in 1990 and his wings to heaven in 2023.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Mary Bunkley, brother-in-law Shelley Bolsins, Nephew John Bolsins, father-in-law OJ Ward, mother-in-law Betty Ward, and grandson Austin Smith.
He is survived by his wife Ann, his daughters Shelisa (Brown) Courtain and significant other Russ Nelson, her children Candace Howeth, Cody Courtain, Colton Courtain, and Courtney King and husband Kane King. Daughter Tonya (Williams) Drake and husband Nelson Drake and their children, Chance Drake and significant other Renee Retana, Cayleigh (Drake) Ripley and husband Dylan Ripley, and Chase Drake. Daughter Misty (Brown) Daniels and husband Neil Daniels, her children Caitlin Stanke and significant other Chris Dutton and Ciara Stanke significant other James Hammond. A sister Vanny Bolsins, brother-in-law Barry and wife Jeanie Ward, and a sister-in-law Peggy and husband Red Coleman. Vinson had 11 great-grandchildren, Michael Howeth II, Stetson Howeth, Hayleigh Howeth, Elliote Wheeler, Kole Drake, Bowen Drake, Grayson Drake, Layla Drake, Kinleigh Ripley, Karsyn Ripley, and Kyler Ripley, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 18, 2023 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1:00pm at the funeral home.
Those who wish to remember Vinson in a special way may donate to the National Park Foundation.
