Services for Willie Mae Seibert, 68, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Jacqueline Taylor officiating.
Mrs. Seibert died Wednesday, Nov. 17, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 14, 1953, in Temple to Louis Charles Brown Sr. and Almeter Ervin. She graduated from Moody High School. She received an associate’s degree in business from Adelphi Business College in Mesa, Ariz. She was a member of Great Progressive Church in Mesa, Ariz., and later at Peaceful Rest Baptist Church in Moody, where she served as an usher and a member of the choir. She married David L. Seibert Sr. on May 14, 1974. She worked in customer service for 14 years before retiring.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son David L. Seibert Jr.; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Alfred E. Brown of Phoenix, Ariz; two daughters, Rochelle Brown of Waco and Ta-Tansiha Seibert of Mesa, Ariz.; two brothers, Thomas Brown Sr. of Temple and Louis C. Brown Jr. of Belton; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.