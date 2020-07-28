Services for Gladys “Gammie” Marie Williams-Hawkins, 71, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ in Temple with the Rev. S.C. Rhodes officiating.
Burial will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Temple.
She died Tuesday, July 21, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Dec. 6, 1948, to Morecy and Mattie Pye Williams. She graduated from Dunbar High School in 1967. She received an associate degree from Temple Junior College in 1969. She worked for The Temple Police Department, Temple National Bank and the Social Security Administration in Temple. She was a member of Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ.
Survivors include three daughters, Kimberly Williams and Khaayla Hawkins, both of Temple, and Kassandra Hawkins of Fort Worth; a sister, Beverly Jackson of Temple; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Wednesday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.