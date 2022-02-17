CAMERON — Services for Eula Dell Bates, 62, of Cameron will be held in private.
Mrs. Bates died Saturday, Feb. 13, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 7, 1959, to Thomas Gayle Cooper and Johnnie Dell Smith. She was a bartender.
Survivors include a son, Manuel C. Doud III of Sevierville, Tenn.; and three daughters, Jessica Lee Diver of Cameron, Chelsea Glynn Farr of Temple, and Ashley Rae Rice of Maxwell, Neb.; and 11 grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.