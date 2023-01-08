Services for Robert Lewis Bulls, 60, of Troy will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Marlow Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Bulls died Tuesday, Jan. 3, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 6, 1962, in Temple to Lewis and Barbara Bulls. He graduated from Troy High School in 1982. He worked at O’Reilly Auto Parts for more than 10 years. He was a member of Key Valley Baptist Church. He was a member of APA Pool League for more than 20 years.
Survivors include his mother; a brother, Roger Bulls; and a sister, Vickie Blackwood.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.