Services for Rex Leroy Murray Sr., 87, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Murray died Friday, Jan. 29, in Temple.
He was born Sept. 6, 1933, in Stafford, Kan., to Jim and Clarice Murray. He graduated from Temple High School. He attended Texas A&M University. He owned Murray Trailers and Murray Distributing. He married Joan Floy Alger in 1953. He married Jo Ann Mahan on May 28, 1985.
He was preceded in death by a son, Lee Murray; and a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; a sister, Kay Haberichter; three sons, Larry Murray, Dan Murray and Mark Murray; a stepdaughter, Vickie Poole; a stepson, Ricky Smith; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.