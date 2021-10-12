Dr. Juan Caraveo
Dr. Juan Caraveo, age 76, of Temple, Texas, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021. Juan was born February 9, 1945.
Dr. Caraveo passed while living the American Dream. Some of his favorite places: sitting in-between his grandkids, skiing down-hill, talking with his patients, experiencing nature, working his father’s ranch in Mexico, and long rides on his road bicycle to name a few. His favorite thing was making beautiful memories with his family and friends. He was an example to everyone, and his light continues to shine through us all. A celebration of his life will be held in early 2022.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
