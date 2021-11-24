BELTON — Services for Juan De Dios Valerio, 74, of Temple will be 11 a.m. today at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. Amado Ramos officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Valerio died Wednesday, Nov. 17, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 8, 1947, to Juan and Concepcition Lara Valerio Sr. He married Dora Botello on June 22, 1968, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple. He worked as a machine operator for the railroad until retiring in 2007.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Juan Adolfo Valerio of Temple and Isaac Valerio of Austin; a daughter, Patricia Watkins of Alexandria, La.; three brothers, Charlie Valerio and Jesse Valerio Sr., both of Temple, and Samuel Rodriguez of Midland; three sisters, Carmen Valerio of Nolanville and Antonia Cummings and Helen Hernandez, both of Temple; eight grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.