Pete C. Tamez
Mr. Pete C. Tamez, 83, of Temple, formerly of Cameron, passed away Saturday December 3, 2022, at his residence. Funeral Mass for Mr. Tamez will be held Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Cameron, with Father Jim Chamberlain officiating. Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m., Monday, December 12, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Hernandez Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Tamez was born August 1, 1939, in Cameron to Andrew and Elpidia (Cruz) Tamez. He retired as a supervisor for Royal Seating Manufacturing in Cameron. He attended St. Monica’s Catholic School, and was a member there.
Survivors include:
Wife: Becky Tamez of Temple
Daughter: Rosanne Tamez Bouvier (Robert) of Temple
2) Brothers: Andrew Tamez (Ruth) of Heidenheimer and Raymond Tamez of Killeen
2) Sisters: Patsy Garcia and Mary Cisneros (Jesse) both of Temple
He was preceded in death by his parents one sister and one daughter.
Arrangements are under the direction of Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron.
