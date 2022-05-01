Frank Lynn Jez passed away Friday, April 22, 2022 after a life full of love, ingenuity and dedication to family and his community. He was born on December 3, 1935, to Joe D. and Bessie Julie Maruna Jez in Temple, Texas. He was the youngest of five children, Joe D., Dorothy, Wallace and Elizabeth. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School before graduating from Temple High School. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church his entire life.
After attending Temple College, he moved to Houston to complete a degree in accounting at the University of Houston. His seemingly limitless energy defined this time in his life. When in Houston, he worked the night shift for the Houston Police Department, attended classes during the day and drove home on weekends to work on the family farm and maybe attend a community dance. He met the love of his life, Evelyn Anne Vojtas Jez at one of those community dances. They were married on October 20, 1962.
In addition to being a lifelong farmer, Frank Lynn was an accountant and manager for Continental Belton for 20 years before establishing Texas Industrial Remcor, an agricultural manufacturing business, with business partner and friend, Simon Bijlsma in 1980.
Frank Lynn was always a family man, leaving behind his adoring wife of 59 years and very best friend, Evelyn. In times of trial and times of joy, they were together always – traveling, farming, or managing properties. He is also survived by his three daughters, Pamela Belyeu of Temple, Karen Morgan and husband Loyd of Temple, and Beth Lawrence and husband Glenn of College Station. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Morgan Milner and wife Tasmin of Pflugerville, Katelyn Morgan of Mildred, Thanet Lawrence, Julia Lawrence and Caroline Lawrence, all of College Station. He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth O’Brien of Corpus Christi as well as many dear family members and friends.
Frank Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, Joe D. Jez, Sr. and Bessie Jez; and his siblings, Joseph D. Jez, Dorothy Jez Bedrich and Wallace Jez.
Frank Lynn’s work ethic and faith laid a foundation that carried him throughout his life, shaping how he built his business, engaged his community, and cared for his family. As we remember Frank Lynn, we remember a consequential life well lived.
There will be a visitation from 4 - 6:00pm Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 6:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 10:00am on Friday, May 6, 2022 with Rev. Sang Lee as celebrant. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
One of Frank’s passions was supporting youth, especially through the Bell County Youth Fair and St. Mary’s Catholic School. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Frank Lynn, please consider donating to these institutions or to the charity of your choice.