Peggy L. Adcox
Peggy L. Adcox, 75, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 15, 2021.
Peggy was born September 10, 1946 in Texas City, Texas to John Hilton and Lillian Bernice Ashley. She spent her younger years in Hearne, TX before moving to Temple, TX. She attended Temple Elementary, Jr. High and High Schools and Temple Junior College.
Peggy worked at First National Bank and Scott and White Hospital before beginning her career with Farmers Home Administration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 1973. She took an early retirement at the age of 50 and worked a handful of jobs in Temple over the next few years; Amos Electric and Kathryn Frank, CPA firm to name a couple.
Peggy enjoyed gardening, cooking, family events and loved watching the Dallas Cowboys play football. Another favorite pastime was listening to music, especially Elvis and George Strait.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Adcox of Rockdale, TX; daughters, Denise Gay (Joel) of Waco, TX and Lisa Naylor of Kingwood, TX. She is also survived by her sisters, Jean Barnett and Joy Barnett both of Kingwood, TX; grandchildren, Carson Hosch, Ryley Richardson (Francine), Lexie Richardson; great grandson, Trevor; nephew, Patrick Gaul; and niece, Natalie Gaul.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin C. and L. Bernice Barnett and brother, Don “Sonny” Hilton.
The family has chosen a private celebration of life to be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://www.alz.org/centralnewyork/donate).
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary