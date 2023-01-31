Services for Jack Michael “Mike” Porter, 80, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Porter died Wednesday, Jan. 18, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 23, 1942, in Jayton to William Henry and Wenonah North Porter. He graduated from Temple High School in 1961. He served in the U.S. Navy. He received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. He was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. He owned and operated Porter Real Estate in Temple.
Survivors include his wife, Beatrice “Bea” Porter; two daughters, Patricia Nash of Morgan’s Point Resort and Jennifer Guillen of New Braunfels; two sons, Greg Guillen and David Guillen, both of Temple; a sister, Anna Martin of Temple; a grandchild; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.