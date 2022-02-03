Services for JaTavious Antwon Holmes, 31, of Waco will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Carver Park Baptist Church in Waco with the Rev. D’Andera Reese officiating.
Mr. Holmes died Saturday, Jan. 29, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 10, 1990, in Waco to Lasonda Dean Dials and Greggory Lamont Holmes. He attended Waco ISD schools and Midway High School.
Survivors include his parents; a grandparent, Ruby Fowler; six sisters, Yasmine, Aalicia, JoeNeisha Childers, Demetra Hight, Destani Alexander, Brianna/Arianna Armistead; and two brothers, Dayoun Smith and Trevell Harden.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Friday at Dorsey-Keatts Funeral Home in Waco.
Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple is in charge of arrangements.