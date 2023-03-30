ROCKDALE — Services for Linda Jo Woods Hall, 71, of Milano will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Roy Dillard officiating.
Mrs. Hall died Wednesday, March 22, at a Rockdale rehabilitation center.
She was born Aug. 9, 1951, in Milano to H.D. and Catherine Pratt Woods. She graduated from Milano High School in 1969. She received a cosmetology license from Temple Beauty School and worked as a hairdresser for 20 years. She worked as a jailer for the Milam County Sheriff’s Department and also worked as a deputy clerk with Milam County. She was a member of Milano United Methodist Church and the Milano Lions Club. She married Jerry Hall on Dec. 20, 2003.
She was preceded in death by a stepson, Pete Morgan.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Jeff Hall of Cameron; a daughter, Janet Hall Hundle of Cameron; two stepsons, Gary Morgan and Jim Morgan of Milano; a sister, Bonnie Johnson of Milano; two brothers, Edwin “Ab” Woods of Milano and Leon Woods of Angleton; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.